Protesters celebrate 2020 International Women's Day

CBS News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Women around the globe were taking action to mark International Women's Day in their push to obtain equality.
News video: Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day

Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day 01:02

 A march in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on International Women's Day is attacked by masked men, before dozens of women were then arrested by police. David Doyle reports.

Kyrgyzstan: Women's rights protesters assaulted, by men

Activists gathered in Bishkek square to march against gender-based violence on International Women's Day.
Al Jazeera

Protesters gather in Cheltenham for silent protest to raise awareness of 'femicide'

Protesters gather in Cheltenham for silent protest to raise awareness of 'femicide'A silent protest took place outside Marks & Spencer in the town centre to raise awareness of domestic violence against women on International Women's Day
Gloucester Citizen

