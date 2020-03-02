Global  

Coronavirus: A quarter of Italians locked down as COVID-19 sweeps across globe

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
A quarter of the Italian population was locked down on Sunday as the government took drastic steps to stop the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) that is sweeping the globe, with Latin America recording its first fatality. Italy has seen the most deaths from the COVID-19 disease of any country outside China, where the outbreak that...
News video: Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions 00:36

 More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north, including...

