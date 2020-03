Judy Arthur How daylight saving time works and why these states want to ditch the time change - ABC News - https://t.co/j9zLJ7jYIl via @ABC 16 minutes ago Eurasia Review Daylight Saving Time: Ditch The Switch And Stop The Irrational Time-Change Regime – OpEd https://t.co/prq02JA9JP https://t.co/aYj9PYk9oI 1 hour ago रमण मूर्ति Ditch the switch? Call to go on permanent daylight saving time grows https://t.co/oKvfnFBh73 via @nbcnews 2 hours ago Chaseedaw Giles RT @CalHealthline: Changing over to daylight saving time — a major annoyance for many people — may be on its way out as lawmakers cite publ… 4 hours ago Ssshandy What is CALIFORNIA waiting for? Federal statute says that any state can opt out of daylight saving and elect to go… https://t.co/MDDLkbQp84 4 hours ago 𓋹 Roosevelt Terriers🌟🌟🌟 𓋹 How daylight saving time works and why these states want to ditch the time change #LockTheClock https://t.co/prhJCFoGWf 5 hours ago Michael Smith RT @ABC: If you're reading this now, you may have just lost an hour. https://t.co/OnJD7B9TSH 5 hours ago ASP RT @SenRubioPress: ☀️ICYMI☀️Sen. Rubio & @SenHydeSmith "having to reset our clocks is an irritatingly outdated practice that we should dit… 5 hours ago