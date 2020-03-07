Saudi Arabia locks down province, halts travel with 9 nations over coronavirus
Monday, 9 March 2020 () The interior ministry announced the lockdown in Qatif, which has a large Shi'ite Muslim population, after Saudi Arabia confirmed the four latest cases. It is not expected to have any impact on Saudi oil production, two industry sources said.
