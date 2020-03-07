Global  

Saudi Arabia locks down province, halts travel with 9 nations over coronavirus

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020
The interior ministry announced the lockdown in Qatif, which has a large Shi'ite Muslim population, after Saudi Arabia confirmed the four latest cases. It is not expected to have any impact on Saudi oil production, two industry sources said.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Saudi crackdown: King Salman's brother and nephew detained

Saudi crackdown: King Salman's brother and nephew detained 04:29

 Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz are reportedly accused of treason.

Saudi Arabia locks down province, halts travel with nine nations over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia imposed on Sunday a temporary lockdown on its eastern oil-producing province of Qatif, home to most of its 15 coronavirus infections, and suspended...
News Brief: Coronavirus, Oil Prices Plunge, 6 Democratic Primaries

After delays, testing for the coronavirus ramps up in the U.S. Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices — in part due to coronavirus. And, six states vote Tuesday in the...
NPR

