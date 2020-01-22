Global  

North Korea flies out foreign diplomats in midst of coronavirus fight

FOXNews.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
A special North Korean flight carrying presumably dozens of diplomats and other foreigners left for Russia's Far East on Monday as the country tightens its lockdown intended to fend off the coronavirus.
