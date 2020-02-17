Muhammad Naveed Trending Core BUSINESS News: Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession https://t.co/Y0a1cEhmS1 10 minutes ago Nicolas La Fortezza RT @C_Barraud: 🇯🇵 #Japan Economy contracted by annualized 7.1% in last quarter 2019 (v -6.3% for the lastest estimate) - Bloomberg *Link: h… 14 minutes ago Sholá Ògúnníyì RT @lisaabramowicz1: Japan’s economy contracted last quarter more than initially estimated, underscoring its vulnerability even before the… 15 minutes ago Rouut Japan’s economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession https://t.co/iMYpibZvO0 https://t.co/XCJ4JyVh6z 55 minutes ago Christophe Barraud🛢 🇯🇵 #Japan Economy contracted by annualized 7.1% in last quarter 2019 (v -6.3% for the lastest estimate) - Bloomberg… https://t.co/SmYH2u3oj4 56 minutes ago Samrat TipsSpecial I've just posted a new blog: Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession https://t.co/WJGunQoF3i 1 hour ago & Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession https://t.co/jzvwbejUtP 2 hours ago BCNN1 Japan’s economy shrinks 7% in last quarter, risks recession https://t.co/bgHrdRBQ7Y https://t.co/at3SVKXv0A 2 hours ago