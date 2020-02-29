Global  

Coronavirus Live Updates: As World Locks Down, Asia Markets Plummet

NYTimes.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Asian markets opened sharply lower on Monday as investors digested the relentless global spread of the coronavirus and turmoil in the oil markets.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Markets Still Experiencing Jitters On Oil Prices, Outbreak Worries

Coronavirus Update: Markets Still Experiencing Jitters On Oil Prices, Outbreak Worries 02:01

 The closing bell brought a sigh of relief on Wall Street with the markets enduring one of the wildest days in recent memory. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Coronavirus Keeps Stock Markets On Rocky Ride [Video]Coronavirus Keeps Stock Markets On Rocky Ride

Coronavirus Keeps Stock Markets On Rocky Ride

Coronavirus fears: Uncertainty takes toll on financial markets [Video]Coronavirus fears: Uncertainty takes toll on financial markets

Michael Carlin from Henry Horne Wealth Management sits down with Justin Pazera to discuss how coronavirus is affecting the financial markets.

Global Markets: Stocks rally as Biden surge offsets coronavirus fears

The dollar and world equity markets rose on Wednesday as investors were cheered by a strong showing by Joe Biden in the U.S. Democratic presidential primaries,...
Asian Shares Drop as Virus Fears Grip Markets Again

Asian Shares Drop as Virus Fears Grip Markets AgainAsian shares slipped Friday as fears about the virus outbreak once again dominated financial markets. Japan's benchmark Nikkei dived 2.7% to finish at 20,749.75....
chatcher2

Junkyard Dog RT @mog7546: #CORONAVIRUS UPDATES #Israel announced that anyone entering the country from abroad will be quarantined for 14 days. Head of… 10 seconds ago

margot__pi

Margot Bauman RT @washingtonpost: French officials: No, cocaine does not protect against coronavirus https://t.co/sLTc68urdr 26 seconds ago

HowesGrant

GCJ RT @JRubinBlogger: Trump to headline Jewish Republicans gathering this weekend despite virus spread https://t.co/urazhEZ0M3 hugely irrespo… 37 seconds ago

jnewport7

JNewport RT @TeaPainUSA: Holy Crapola. The Guardian is reportin’ that ALL of Italy is on lockdown. https://t.co/aaFerY82wk 45 seconds ago

aldo_chavez

Aldo Chavez RT @Amy_Siskind: All of Italy has been placed on lockdown. https://t.co/WtqNWyxlgr 46 seconds ago

kelseyfae

flo RT @washingtonpost: Head of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/pQgnYHcj0C 50 seconds ago

jonesy_nostromo

Jonesy Nostromo RT @bylenasun: Live updates: Italy expands travel restrictions to entire country to fight coronavirus. Rhode Island became first state to p… 56 seconds ago

wlabovitz

Bill Labovitz RT @RiegerReport: MITCH MCCONNELL: “…the risk that any individual American will contract the disease remains low. This is not a time for fe… 1 minute ago

