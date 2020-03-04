Global  

3-year-old boy tests positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, total cases in India now 40

Khaleej Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The condition of the child who is under observation and is undergoing treatment at the hospital is stable.
News video: Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS 03:21

 5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE TODAY MORNING IN CONNECTION WITH A MONEY-LAUNDERING PROBE AGAINST HIM AND OTHERS....

Coronavirus outbreak: Three-year-old tests positive in Kerala; total cases in India now at 40

*Ernakulam:* A three-year-old boy in Ernakulam in Kerala has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients to 40 in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Indian ExpressHinduZee News

Coronavirus in India: 'People will be prosecuted for hiding their symptoms'

The number of Coronavirus cases rose to 39 in India on Sunday, after a couple and their son, who had flown from Italy last month and evaded airport screening,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesMENAFN.com

