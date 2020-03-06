Manila Bulletin News Japan’s Sagawa Express says parcel delivery man tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/PGHpq4uv7S https://t.co/SYElxhb1LV 36 minutes ago Rouut Japan's Sagawa Express says parcel delivery man tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/0iotkbCAPT https://t.co/aWNeDwUJaL 1 hour ago Rouut Japan's Sagawa Express says parcel delivery man tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/rRV1bLdngn https://t.co/tP0u8Bo23A 1 hour ago greeen Japan's Sagawa Express Says Parcel Delivery Man Tested Positive for Coronavirus - https://t.co/RIuGPJEAcM 2 hours ago Jo RT @Apex_WW: #Japan’s Sagawa Express said on Monday a delivery man in his 60s of its partner company had tested positive for the #coronavir… 2 hours ago Sandy Johns Japan’s Sagawa Express says parcel delivery man tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Cb4MmjPdbx 3 hours ago Apex #Japan’s Sagawa Express said on Monday a delivery man in his 60s of its partner company had tested positive for the… https://t.co/h0Gt6UBKCK 3 hours ago Hunteed Test Japan's Sagawa Express says parcel delivery man tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/J0WU9XzTmp 3 hours ago