Japan's Sagawa Express says parcel delivery man tested positive for coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Japan's Sagawa Express, a unit of SG Holdings Co Ltd , said on Monday a delivery man in his 60s of its partner company had tested positive for the coronavirus.
