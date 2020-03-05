Global  

Twitter flags video retweeted by Trump as 'manipulated media'

New Zealand Herald Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Twitter applied its new "manipulated media" label for the first time on Sunday to a deceptively edited video of former vice president Joe Biden. The video was shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted by...
Twitter puts ‘manipulated’ tag on faked Biden video retweeted by Trump

Twitter puts ‘manipulated’ tag on faked Biden video retweeted by TrumpTwitter screenshot Twitter has applied a “manipulated media” tag to a doctored video of former Vice President Joe Biden that was shared by White House...
The Verge

Phunware's Audience Engagement platform winning over notable customers

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) announced Thursday it has banked several notable customer wins for its proprietary Audience Engagement platform. New customer wins...
Proactive Investors

