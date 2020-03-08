Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > B.C. police watchdog notified of fatal incident in Whistler

B.C. police watchdog notified of fatal incident in Whistler

CTV News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
British Columbia's police watchdog has been called to investigate an incident that led to the death of an intoxicated man in Whistler Sunday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

perfidiousSH

The Perfidious SH RT @CTVVancouver: Updated story: Police have released details on this incident. They say they were called to Whistler Village for reports o… 4 days ago

PJGoodwin1

Ms.Peggy G 🇨🇦 RT @CTVVancouver: Video of the beginning of the exchange shows officers surrounding the man. One of them orders him to get on the ground, t… 5 days ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep B.C. police watchdog notified of fatal incident in Whistler - CTV News - https://t.co/X8qMDtlLOh 5 days ago

CTVVancouver

CTV News Vancouver Video of the beginning of the exchange shows officers surrounding the man. One of them orders him to get on the gro… https://t.co/1ZXqBsQFc9 5 days ago

mpodnar

Michelle P RT @CTVNews: B.C. police watchdog notified of fatal incident in Whistler https://t.co/4VG3IoTHO0 https://t.co/8xcwCJmf9o 6 days ago

CTVNews

CTV News B.C. police watchdog notified of fatal incident in Whistler https://t.co/4VG3IoTHO0 https://t.co/8xcwCJmf9o 6 days ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews B.C. police watchdog notified of fatal incident in Whistler https://t.co/G8n6FXZSFF https://t.co/KiEMyhVtya 6 days ago

MarshallElery

Marshall, Elery & Associates B.C. police watchdog notified of fatal incident in Whistler https://t.co/PoQp6CbL9u 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.