Etihad halts Saudi Arabia flights after Kingdom announces travel suspension

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 8 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia suspended Sunday travel to nine countries, including Kuwait...

South Africa: Coronavirus - Umrah Pilgrims in Limbo Amid Saudi Travel Ban [News24Wire] With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia placing a temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims to prevent the arrival and spread of the coronavirus, several South...

allAfrica.com 1 week ago Also reported by • News24

