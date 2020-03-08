Global  

International Women's Day Rallies See Some Violence

NPR Monday, 9 March 2020
Fed up with gender-based violence and murders, Mexican women staged a nationwide strike on International Women's Day. And in Pakistan, women took to the streets despite attacks from fundamentalists.
Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day

Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day 01:02

 A march in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on International Women's Day is attacked by masked men, before dozens of women were then arrested by police. David Doyle reports.

Shahid Kapoor: Just a day to celebrate women isn't enough

Shahid Kapoor on the occasion of International Women's Day shared a heartfelt message celebrating the spirit of womanhood saying just a single day is not enough...
Mid-Day

Katy Perry treats MCG to Roar and Firework for Women's WT20

It was raining 'fireworks' as singer Katy Perry rocked the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with her powerful performance ahead of the final of the ICC Women's T20...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBC.ca

