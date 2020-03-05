Global  

Man Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Goes on a Bar-hopping Spree to Deliberately Spread the Virus

HNGN Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Man Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Goes on a Bar-hopping Spree to Deliberately Spread the VirusA man who was tested positive for coronavirus after his parents were both diagnosed with COVID-19, went out to local bars saying he will spread the virus.
News video: Coronavirus In Massachusetts Now 7 Presumptive Positive And 1 Confirmed Case

Coronavirus In Massachusetts Now 7 Presumptive Positive And 1 Confirmed Case 02:28

 WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus [Video]Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus

Nearly 3,500 people are trapped on board a cruise ship due to coronavirus concerns. Twenty-one people tested positive for the virus so far; CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

Coronavirus Update: 44 People Test Positive In New York, 3 Cases Confirmed In New Jersey [Video]Coronavirus Update: 44 People Test Positive In New York, 3 Cases Confirmed In New Jersey

In New York, 44 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, many of them in Westchester County, and in New Jersey, three people are confirmed to have the virus; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

2 members of Congress say they met man with coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, say they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact at a...
Greek coronavirus cases triple after people linked to pilgrim test positive

Greece said on Wednesday that 21 people linked to man who had tested positive for coronavirus after they all visited Israel and Egypt had themselves become...
