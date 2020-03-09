What is an OPEC price war?

Monday, 9 March 2020 () A failed agreement between Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as well as oil demand amid the coronavirus, caused prices to plunge over the weekend, as they reached their lowest point since 2016 on Sunday.
Crude oil prices fell 30%, the most since 1991, after Saudi Arabia started a price war with one time ally Russia. Saudi Arabia triggered the all-out price war after the OPEC deal collapsed. Russia refused to cut oil output even as demand slumped amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Why is Russia refusing...
Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling..
· *Goldman Sachs lowered its second and third quarter outlook for Brent crude oil and said prices could fall to $20 per barrel amid a price war between OPEC and... Business Insider Also reported by •Newsmax •Reuters
· *Oil prices slumped the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia's weekend price cuts sparked a race to the bottom between OPEC, Russia, and the US. *
· *Brent... Business Insider Also reported by •France 24 •Eurasia Review •Newsmax •Reuters
