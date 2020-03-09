Global  

What is an OPEC price war?

FOXNews.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
A failed agreement between Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as well as oil demand amid the coronavirus, caused prices to plunge over the weekend, as they reached their lowest point since 2016 on Sunday.
Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News

Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News

 Crude oil prices fell 30%, the most since 1991, after Saudi Arabia started a price war with one time ally Russia. Saudi Arabia triggered the all-out price war after the OPEC deal collapsed. Russia refused to cut oil output even as demand slumped amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Why is Russia refusing...

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled [Video]Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling..

GOLDMAN SACHS: Oil could plunge another 43% as price war breaks out between global powers

GOLDMAN SACHS: Oil could plunge another 43% as price war breaks out between global powers· *Goldman Sachs lowered its second and third quarter outlook for Brent crude oil and said prices could fall to $20 per barrel amid a price war between OPEC and...
Oil tumbles 31%, most since Gulf War, after surprise Saudi cuts trigger global price war

Oil tumbles 31%, most since Gulf War, after surprise Saudi cuts trigger global price war· *Oil prices slumped the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia's weekend price cuts sparked a race to the bottom between OPEC, Russia, and the US. * · *Brent...
