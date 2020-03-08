Global  

Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In Oakland

Monday, 9 March 2020
Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In OaklandWatch VideoPassengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship will start disembarking when it docks at the Port of Oakland Monday. 

The ship was originally supposed to return to the U.S. on Saturday. But it's been held off the coast of California since March 4, after a man who'd previously traveled on the cruise ship in...
News video: Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In Oakland

Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In Oakland 01:25

 The ship has been held off the coast of California since March 4, after a man who&apos;d previously traveled on it died from the virus.

