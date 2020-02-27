Dow Dives 1,900 Points, NYSE Halts Trading As Stock Indexes Plummet

Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted after indexes plunged 7% in reaction to Saudi Arabia's oil-price cut. The financial market chaos is the latest reaction to the coronavirus epidemic.



Recent related videos from verified sources Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage. The outage lasted for nearly the entire day.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:27Published 6 days ago Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis Coronavirus fears propelled Thursday's steep decline of 960 points in early trading. At more than a ten percent loss since the Dow's most recent.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:04Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Wild week on Wall Street ends with stocks down, bond prices up, and coronavirus fears persisting Wall Street ended its tempestuous, weeklong coronavirus ride on Friday with all three major stock indexes in the red for this year and with a critical economic...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



These Cincinnati stocks are getting hammered as market tanks, trading halts The stock market got slammed again Monday morning as coronavirus fears and a potential crude oil price war sent stocks plummeting 7%, prompting the market to...

bizjournals 44 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this