Dow Dives 1,900 Points, NYSE Halts Trading As Stock Indexes Plummet
Monday, 9 March 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted after indexes plunged 7% in reaction to Saudi Arabia's oil-price cut. The financial market chaos is the latest reaction to the coronavirus epidemic.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage
Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage. The outage lasted for nearly the entire day..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:27 Published 6 days ago
Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis
Stocks on Track for Worst Week Since Financial Crisis Coronavirus fears propelled Thursday's steep decline of 960 points in early trading. At more than a ten percent loss since the Dow's most recent..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this