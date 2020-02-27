Global  

Dow Dives 1,900 Points, NYSE Halts Trading As Stock Indexes Plummet

NPR Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted after indexes plunged 7% in reaction to Saudi Arabia's oil-price cut. The financial market chaos is the latest reaction to the coronavirus epidemic.
