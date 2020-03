danielle davis RT @dfriend: Swedish actor Max Von Sydow, star of some of Ingmar Bergman's greatest films, including "The Seventh Seal," has died at 90. H… 1 minute ago Timoteo Saldaña Honesto RT @beyer_char: A fantastic actor. RIP. Max von Sydow, star of The Exorcist and The Seventh Seal, dies aged 90 https://t.co/SsYk2dm1w1 1 minute ago J.J. RIP Max von Sydow, ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Seventh Seal’ Star, Dies at 90 https://t.co/Mzg2csbcUh 1 minute ago Chinmay Bidkar Max von Sydow, Star of ‘Seventh Seal’ and ‘Exorcist,’ Dies at 90 https://t.co/oqA8qd9Jhp https://t.co/By8HBHO3sm 1 minute ago Mak_Canada RT @guardiannews: Max von Sydow, star of The Seventh Seal and The Exorcist, dies aged 90 https://t.co/tByfJYnmyc 2 minutes ago PatrickHenryQ Max von Sydow, 'Exorcist,' 'Star Wars' and 'Seventh Seal' actor dies at age 90 | https://t.co/f6brkvFuJl. 😢 https://t.co/XgqKIL57uD 2 minutes ago Chuck Prophet RIP Max "I—don't—sell my work by the yard" von Snydow https://t.co/GHNy4dTRiY #HannahAndHerSisters 2 minutes ago Paul Finch A great servant to movies and a particularly great servant to genre films. Well done, Max. What an innings! https://t.co/NNbSome0vP 3 minutes ago