North Korea Fires 3 Short-Range Projectiles Monday

Newsy Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
North Korea Fires 3 Short-Range Projectiles MondayWatch VideoNorth Korea fired three short-range projectiles off its east coast Monday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The launch comes almost a week after North Korea conducted its first missile test of the year. South Korean military officials believe both tests are part of ongoing military drills that...
Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea fires three projectiles in into sea, South Korea says

North Korea launched multiple short-range projectiles into the sea on Monday as part of ongoing firing drills, a week after it resumed missile tests following a...
Reuters

North Korea fires three projectiles into sea; China urges dialogue

North Korea launched multiple short-range projectiles into the sea on Monday as part of firing drills, a week after it resumed missile tests following a...
Reuters

