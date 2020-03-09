Global  

Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar Interacted With Coronavirus Patient

Newsy Monday, 9 March 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar Interacted With Coronavirus PatientWatch VideoSen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar are isolating themselves after they came into contact with an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both Cruz and Gosar said they directly interacted with the patient at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference last month. Neither lawmaker is experiencing...
 The lawmakers said they directly interacted with the patient at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month.

