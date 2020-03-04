Coronavirus in US: Head of New York Port Authority tests positive

Barbaramarylaine Coronavirus live updates: New York Port authority head tests positive as the number of infected globally rises over… https://t.co/BqhfoMcY4S 6 seconds ago Rep. Bob Lion The head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.… https://t.co/ut5l2kIYxT 12 seconds ago Dartagnan Anton Llorens...🎯💯💪🏽 RT @keithboykin: The head of the New York Port Authority has the coronavirus. It’s only a matter of time before a senior official in the… 13 seconds ago Manolete John Garcia RT @JimmyVielkind: NEWS: Rick Cotton, head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs NY’s airports, has tested positive… 29 seconds ago JoeSko RT @nytimes: The head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the country's busiest bus terminal, has the coronavirus, Gov. Andre… 1 minute ago Caroll A. Dressel RT @SweeneyABC: BREAKING: The head of the New York and New Jersey Port Authority tests positive for Coronavirus. The agency says he’ll now… 1 minute ago Kitchen Conversations Podcast RT @WSJ: Rick Cotton, the head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to New… 1 minute ago JaLove Watch NY & CA. Port of Authority employees test positive for Corona. Could they have to shut it down soon. How lo… https://t.co/UeD5Pzrg6D 2 minutes ago