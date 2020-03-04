Global  

Coronavirus in US: Head of New York Port Authority tests positive

Monday, 9 March 2020
Governor confirms chief of port tests positive while noting he himself 'could have been in contact' with the executive director
News video: Coronavirus Update: 44 People Test Positive In New York, 3 Cases Confirmed In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: 44 People Test Positive In New York, 3 Cases Confirmed In New Jersey 02:55

 In New York, 44 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, many of them in Westchester County, and in New Jersey, three people are confirmed to have the virus; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Head of French airports group ADP tests positive for coronavirus

Augustin de Romanet, the head of French airports company ADP, has tested positive for the coronavirus, an ADP spokesman said on Monday.
Reuters

School: Yeshiva University student tests positive for coronavirus

The positive test marks the third confirmed case of coronavirus in New York and the second in New York City, according to information from the New York State...
Newsday Also reported by •IndiaTimesReuters

Barbaramarylai1

Barbaramarylaine Coronavirus live updates: New York Port authority head tests positive as the number of infected globally rises over… https://t.co/BqhfoMcY4S 6 seconds ago

BobLiondem19

Rep. Bob Lion The head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.… https://t.co/ut5l2kIYxT 12 seconds ago

Dartagnan_Llore

Dartagnan Anton Llorens...🎯💯💪🏽 RT @keithboykin: The head of the New York Port Authority has the coronavirus. It’s only a matter of time before a senior official in the… 13 seconds ago

MJGarciaKCMO

Manolete John Garcia RT @JimmyVielkind: NEWS: Rick Cotton, head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs NY’s airports, has tested positive… 29 seconds ago

AverageJoeSko

JoeSko RT @nytimes: The head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the country's busiest bus terminal, has the coronavirus, Gov. Andre… 1 minute ago

Maryloupru

Caroll A. Dressel RT @SweeneyABC: BREAKING: The head of the New York and New Jersey Port Authority tests positive for Coronavirus. The agency says he’ll now… 1 minute ago

podcast_kitchen

Kitchen Conversations Podcast RT @WSJ: Rick Cotton, the head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to New… 1 minute ago

LovesTheLight

JaLove Watch NY & CA. Port of Authority employees test positive for Corona. Could they have to shut it down soon. How lo… https://t.co/UeD5Pzrg6D 2 minutes ago

