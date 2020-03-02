Royal Family Keeps Calm Amid Coronavirus Threats, Queen Elizabeth At Risk?

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The 93-year-old Queen is keeping her calm and keeping up her appearances despite the threats of coronavirus. The monarch keeps her calm to lessen panic and fear of the virus in the UK. The 93-year-old Queen is keeping her calm and keeping up her appearances despite the threats of coronavirus. The monarch keeps her calm to lessen panic and fear of the virus in the UK. 👓 View full article

