Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > COVID-19: Canada's top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships

COVID-19: Canada's top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships

CTV News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Health officials are urging Canadians to avoid travelling on all cruise ships to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

America's Top Infectious Disease Experts Issues Stark Warning [Video]

America's Top Infectious Disease Experts Issues Stark Warning

America's top infectious disease expert issued a stark warning on Sunday. When I say protect, I mean right now, not wait until things get worse, say 'no large crowds, no long trips, and above all,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published
The World's 5 Cleanest Cruise Ships [Video]

The World's 5 Cleanest Cruise Ships

The CDC inspects and scores the cleanliness of cruise ships that enter American ports. Here were their findings.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this

chill_canada

TheChillOutCafeCanada RT @thedailybeast: CDC doctor warns: America should prepare for a nationwide shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/6OIDlSrBF0 5 hours ago

michaellemagnum

michaelle t-a. RT @BenAtkinsonPhD: Rob Ferguson: "As March break week begins, Ontario’s top doctor has warned residents against leaving the country unless… 1 day ago

BenAtkinsonPhD

Ben Atkinson (Dr. Rock) Rob Ferguson: "As March break week begins, Ontario’s top doctor has warned residents against leaving the country un… https://t.co/AD1arTuPjK 1 day ago

yychealthnut

YYC Health Nut COVID-19: Top doctor warns Canadians against travelling on #cruiseships https://t.co/fYyd13iITk #COVID19 #Coronavirus 2 days ago

NevinHollett

Nevin Hollett RT @dalegkirby: ‘You can't stop living': Toronto doctor warns against becoming 'paralyzed' with fear over COVID-19 | CBC News https://t.co/… 2 days ago

dalegkirby

Dr. Dale Kirby ‘You can't stop living': Toronto doctor warns against becoming 'paralyzed' with fear over COVID-19 | CBC News https://t.co/V8NAoKKSkK 2 days ago

WillSeattle

Will in Seattle RT @XRVancouverBC: In this climate Emergency what should we do about these pollution abominations? Canada's top doctor warns against trave… 3 days ago

BinaryOptionEU

Binary Option Europe ❇️ Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19 - Abbotsford ... https://t.co/hqOmenMpNN 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.