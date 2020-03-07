Just watch me 🇪🇸 🇨🇦 🌍🔻 Coronavirus USA cases: Eight states declare state of emergency as number of cases rises sharply https://t.co/iyrOCmAXPV 8 minutes ago Austin Fleskes RT @CSUCollegian: "While COVID-19 has been detected in over 80 countries, and 164 cases and 11 deaths have been recorded across the United… 3 hours ago Barney Gimble RT @Bridge__z: A coronavirus emergency has been declared in eight states, including California. Despite 14 confirmed cases of #coronavirus… 4 hours ago 橋 A coronavirus emergency has been declared in eight states, including California. Despite 14 confirmed cases of… https://t.co/XIF8RuaBrh 4 hours ago The Rocky Mountain Collegian "While COVID-19 has been detected in over 80 countries, and 164 cases and 11 deaths have been recorded across the U… https://t.co/vURpQckffz 4 hours ago TheDailyUSNews.com Where are the coronavirus cases in the United States? - https://t.co/bvQwB1wDGf - … least 233 people in the United… https://t.co/BsrHuLcqBb 1 day ago wiCarly RT @CBSThisMorning: There are 347 confirmed cases of Coronavirus across the United States. At least 17 people have died nationwide but doct… 2 days ago Antonio Perez How many coronavirus cases are in the US? There are at least 401 confirmed cases in the U.S. across more than 20 st… https://t.co/Cpe4OcFHp6 2 days ago