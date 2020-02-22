In era of coronavirus, Greek church says Holy Communion will carry on

Andy I.R. Herries As Australia reaches 200 #COVID19Aus cases here is another reminder why this is just the beginning "Greek Orthodox… https://t.co/OOKLzy0c1m 13 minutes ago Dougy's Daily Digest Greek Orthodox church says 'holy cup cannot carry disease', allows congregations to share spoon - ABC News (Austral… https://t.co/eOQegAmSqy 31 minutes ago Stu Diligence RT @Helena_Sindelar: Greek Orthodox church says 'holy cup cannot carry disease', allows congregations to share spoon -“‘We believe that no… 46 minutes ago Helena Sindelar™🇨🇿🇮🇪 Greek Orthodox church says 'holy cup cannot carry disease', allows congregations to share spoon -“‘We believe that… https://t.co/FqHyth6EW9 48 minutes ago Michael Burden Really????? Greek Orthodox church says 'holy cup cannot carry disease', allows congregations to share spoon https://t.co/bKHI15EoHu 1 hour ago EyesOpen @lookner Religious self righteousness in Australia right now Greek Orthodox church says 'holy cup cannot carry dise… https://t.co/pKxMQZZN8U 1 hour ago Tahir Turk Another good reason to separate religion and state. Greek Orthodox church says 'holy cup cannot carry disease', all… https://t.co/iSxzRmo08N 1 hour ago blackbird2k6 Wow.. such ignorance Greek Orthodox church says 'holy cup cannot carry disease', allows congregations to share spo… https://t.co/hkMbXwcJnj 2 hours ago