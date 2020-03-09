Spain's left-wing government will extend a ban protecting vulnerable homeowners from eviction and is also preparing measures to restrict evictions of tenants who cannot pay rent, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said on Monday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Benidorm2Rent #Backto60 Spain to extend ban on evicting vulnerable homeowners, protect tenants | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/UMj3hSqqZt 20 hours ago JovicGin RT @ernesturtasun: Spain to extend ban on evicting vulnerable homeowners, protect tenants https://t.co/8duxKMhXGU 2 days ago Ernst Nordholt Spain to Extend Ban on Evicting Vulnerable Homeowners, Protect Tenants - https://t.co/8mtvJKBCnp #GoogleAlerts 4 days ago timanfaya custodio RT @nachoalvarez_: Rental prices in Spain have increased by more than 50% in the last years. To guarantee the right to decent housing we w… 4 days ago Jennifer Spain to extend ban on evicting vulnerable homeowners, protect tenants https://t.co/n2QoGm35ch 4 days ago UNIDAS PODEMOS y UP_CambiarEuropa *Retuiteando* RT @ClaraLaeila: Spain’s left-wing govt will extend a ban protecting vulnerable homeowners from eviction & prepare measures to restrict evi… 4 days ago Todd S. Stewart "Spain to Extend Ban on Evicting Vulnerable Homeowners, Protect Tenants" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/KQmIB4T2n0 4 days ago