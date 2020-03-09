Global  

Spain to extend ban on evicting vulnerable homeowners, protect tenants

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Spain's left-wing government will extend a ban protecting vulnerable homeowners from eviction and is also preparing measures to restrict evictions of tenants who cannot pay rent, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said on Monday.
