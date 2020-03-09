Ireland cancels St. Patrick's Day parades, sets aside coronavirus funds
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Ireland canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades due to take place across the country next week over the risk of a further spread of coronavirus as the government set aside 3 billion euros to tackle the infection.
