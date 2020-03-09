Global  

Ireland cancels St. Patrick's Day parades, sets aside coronavirus funds

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Ireland canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades due to take place across the country next week over the risk of a further spread of coronavirus as the government set aside 3 billion euros to tackle the infection.
News video: Trump suspends Europe-US travel

Trump suspends Europe-US travel 01:20

 President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night he was suspending all travel between the United States and Europe - excluding the UK and Ireland - for 30 days starting Friday as he seeks to combat the coronavirus. It came amid a range of responses in the US to the coronavirus on Wednesday, including...

Group hosts St. Patrick's Day celebration

