Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus in US: Largest county in Georgia closes all schools

Coronavirus in US: Largest county in Georgia closes all schools

Independent Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Officials in Georgia have ordered all Fulton County schools and school offices to close on Tuesday after an employee was confirmed to be infected with coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Scarsdale Schools Closed Through March 18

Coronavirus Update: Scarsdale Schools Closed Through March 18 01:20

 Scarsdale Public Schools announced Sunday it is closing all seven of its schools after a faculty member at the middle school tested positive for coronavirus. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delaware County School Officials Gather To Discuss Threat Coronavirus Poses To Students, Staff [Video]Delaware County School Officials Gather To Discuss Threat Coronavirus Poses To Students, Staff

Joe Holden reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:15Published

CORONAVIRUS SCHOOL CLOSING: Coronavirus fears force three San Francisco High Schools To Cancel Classes [Video]CORONAVIRUS SCHOOL CLOSING: Coronavirus fears force three San Francisco High Schools To Cancel Classes

Coronavirus fears force three San Francisco High Schools To Cancel Classes

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hamilton County takes precautions against coronavirus

Hamilton County is taking steps to prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus among its more than 4,500 employees and to continue providing public...
bizjournals Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsReuters

Second Mass. resident with coronavirus identified in Norfolk County

Massachusetts officials said late Monday they had identified a second case of the novel coronavirus in the state from a woman in Norfolk County. The patient, who...
bizjournals Also reported by •CBS NewsNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VoiceMainstreet

MainStreet Voice RT @sethweathers: Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, is closing ALL schools due to confirmed Coronavirus case This is where my… 6 minutes ago

MalflicMagazine

Alice King 🌒🌕🌘 RT @Unfreakin: .@realdonaldtrump it is time for you to stop lying: 106 schools in Georgia Fulton County dismissed early today will be clos… 9 minutes ago

Unfreakin

UFB .@realdonaldtrump it is time for you to stop lying: 106 schools in Georgia Fulton County dismissed early today wil… https://t.co/M5lA7eL7eK 18 minutes ago

Tajalithaca

Tajalithaca RT @Unfreakin: 106 schools in Georgia Fulton County dismissed early today and will be closed tomorrow after identification of coronavirus.… 23 minutes ago

Unfreakin

UFB 106 schools in Georgia Fulton County dismissed early today and will be closed tomorrow after identification of coro… https://t.co/NZpIN7boW4 26 minutes ago

MandySroka

Mandy Sroka RT @FCN2go: All schools in Georgia's fourth-largest district are closed Tuesday, March 10, after a school employee tested positive for coro… 33 minutes ago

FCN2go

First Coast News All schools in Georgia's fourth-largest district are closed Tuesday, March 10, after a school employee tested posit… https://t.co/5jkb8vD4Q2 35 minutes ago

elderawi

ahmed elderawi Coronavirus in US: Largest county in Georgia closes all schools - https://t.co/9AbH02fVWm 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.