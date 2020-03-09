News24.com | Gauteng education department may pay out pupil, 12, who lost finger tip - report

FEDSAS The death toll of pupils in Gauteng since the beginning of 2020 has increased yet again after the Gauteng education… https://t.co/uwPQoXAX9a 3 days ago Hendry Botha https://t.co/ay2x40QaxE | Gauteng education department may pay out pupil, 12, who lost finger tip - report The Gaut… https://t.co/ZqR8zF2NTJ 5 days ago SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Pretoria pupil lost tip of finger in 'accident' as kids were pushing to open door - educa… https://t.co/HuKJpLqR3f 5 days ago News.co.za Gauteng education department may pay out pupil, 12, who lost finger tip – report https://t.co/R836fvF8IW 5 days ago Clarity is clear to see RT @News24: Gauteng education department may pay out pupil, 12, who lost finger tip - report https://t.co/8A3RDrTL2T https://t.co/TqB5bPnI… 5 days ago News24 Gauteng education department may pay out pupil, 12, who lost finger tip - report https://t.co/8A3RDrTL2T https://t.co/TqB5bPnIUQ 5 days ago Capitallivesa Gauteng education department may pay out pupil, 12, who lost finger tip - The Gauteng Department of Education is c… https://t.co/F9rlToeiyA 5 days ago Paballo RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Gauteng education department may pay out pupil, 12, who lost finger tip - report: The Gauteng… 5 days ago