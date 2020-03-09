NSUI sweeps Gujarat University senate polls Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Elections in State’s largest varsity were held on Sunday after a gap of four years 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this manish chandna RT @IYC: The youth of Gujarat rejects Modi's hate politics. In the elections held after 4 years, @nsui sweeps 6 out of 8 seats in the Guja… 1 hour ago Nagaraj Sajjan RT @IYCGoa: The youth of Gujarat rejects Modi's hate politics. In the elections held after 4 years, @nsui sweeps 6 out of 8 seats in the G… 5 hours ago