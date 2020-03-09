Global  

Led Zepplin win Stairway To Heaven copyright court case

Independent Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
'Trial and appeal process has been a long climb up the Stairway to Heaven,' judge says
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Court Rules In Favor Of Led Zeppelin In 'Stairway To Heaven' Appeal

Court Rules In Favor Of Led Zeppelin In 'Stairway To Heaven' Appeal 00:37

 Rock Band Led Zeppelin has successfully persuaded a U.S. appeals court to reinstate a jury verdict in their favor. The decision is in regard to whether or not the legendary band stole the opening guitar riff for “Stairway to Heaven”. In a 9-2 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in...

Led Zeppelin Did Not Lift ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Riff, Appeals Court Rules [Video]Led Zeppelin Did Not Lift ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Riff, Appeals Court Rules

Led Zeppelin did not steal the opening guitar riff of the band’s song “Stairway to Heaven” from the defunct Los Angeles group Spirit, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Led Zeppelin did not steal Stairway To Heaven riff, appeals court rules

A US appeals court rules the rock band did not steal the opening riff in Stairway To Heaven.
BBC News

Led Zeppelin win latest battle in Stairway To Heaven legal fight

A US appeal court has restored a jury verdict that found Led Zeppelin did not steal their landmark song Stairway To Heaven.
Belfast Telegraph


