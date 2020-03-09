Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate Seat
Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoMontana Gov. Steve Bullock is running for the U.S. Senate, looking to unseat the GOP incumbent.
The Democrat announced on Twitter it was time to "make Washington work more like Montana" — declaring his bid to take on Republican Sen. Steve Daines on the last possible day to do so.
The decision is a change from...
