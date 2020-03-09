Global  

Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate Seat

Monday, 9 March 2020
Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate SeatWatch VideoMontana Gov. Steve Bullock is running for the U.S. Senate, looking to unseat the GOP incumbent.

The Democrat announced on Twitter it was time to "make Washington work more like Montana" — declaring his bid to take on Republican Sen. Steve Daines on the last possible day to do so.

The decision is a change from...
News video: Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate Seat

Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate Seat 01:00

 Bullock won by four points the same night President Trump carried the state by over 20 points in 2016.

