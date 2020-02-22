Global  

Prosecutors: Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein investigation

CBS News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Monday at an unrelated press conference that his office is "considering their options" about Andrew.
NY Prosecutors: Prince Andrew Not Cooperating In Epstein Probe

 New York prosecutors say England's Prince Andrew is refusing to cooperate in the Jeffry Epstein sex trafficking case. CBS2's Maurce DuBois reports.

Prince Andrew: 'Shut The Door' Epstein Investigation

(CNN) Prince Andrew has "completely shut the door" on voluntarily cooperating with a US investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirators, prosecutors in New York have said, despite the royal's..

Bus Parked Outside Of Buckingham Palace With Prince Andrew's Name On It

Newser reports that a yellow school bus has been parked near and circling outside of Buckingham Palace. According to The Guardian, the bus has an ad on the side of it, which is hard to..

Prince Andrew Is Stonewalling in Epstein Case: Prosecutor

The British prince has refused to help federal prosecutors who are investigating sex trafficking, despite his pledge to do so, the U.S. attorney said.
NYTimes.com

Prince Andrew 'shut the door' on Epstein probe cooperation: U.S. prosecutor

Britain's Prince Andrew has declined to cooperate with a U.S. investigation into possible co-conspirators of deceased financier and accused sex trafficker...
Reuters Also reported by •The AgeRIA Nov.

