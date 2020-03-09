Global  

UK advises Britons against non-essential travel to Italy

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Britain's Foreign Office on Monday advised https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/italy Britons against all but essential travel to Italy after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the whole country would be placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Britons warned against travel to Italy

Britons warned against travel to Italy 00:51

 British nationals are being warned against all but essential travel to coronavirus-stricken Italy in updated advice issued by the Government. The updated guidance came after Italian premier Giuseppe Conte extended restrictions from the north to the entire country in an attempt to stop the spread of...

Recent related news from verified sources

Ireland warns against all but essential travel to Italy amid virus outbreak

The Irish government has tightened its travel restrictions, warning citizens against all but essential travel to Italy.
U.S. CDC issues virus travel alert on most of Europe, restricting entry to U.S.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued a level 3 travel alert https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/warning/coronavirus-europe for...
