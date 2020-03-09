UK advises Britons against non-essential travel to Italy
Monday, 9 March 2020 (
1 week ago)
Britain's Foreign Office on Monday advised https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/italy Britons against all but essential travel to Italy after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the whole country would be placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
1 week ago < > Embed
British nationals are being warned against all but essential travel to coronavirus-stricken Italy in updated advice issued by the Government. The updated guidance came after Italian premier Giuseppe Conte extended restrictions from the north to the entire country in an attempt to stop the spread of... Britons warned against travel to Italy 00:51
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Trump Tests Negative For The Corona Virus President Donald Trump’s doctor said he tested negative for the coronavirus. Now Trump is extending a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to stop the corona virus from spreading. Trump was tested.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32 Published 19 hours ago
Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel” as he urged people to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:35 Published 18 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this