Prince Andrew won't voluntarily cooperate in Epstein inquiry, says US prosecutor

Independent Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Prince previously commented he was 'willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required'
Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Andrew: 'Shut The Door' Epstein Investigation [Video]Prince Andrew: 'Shut The Door' Epstein Investigation

(CNN) Prince Andrew has "completely shut the door" on voluntarily cooperating with a US investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirators, prosecutors in New York have said, despite the royal's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

NY Prosecutors: Prince Andrew Not Cooperating In Epstein Probe [Video]NY Prosecutors: Prince Andrew Not Cooperating In Epstein Probe

New York prosecutors say England's Prince Andrew is refusing to cooperate in the Jeffry Epstein sex trafficking case. CBS2's Maurce DuBois reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew 'shut the door' on Epstein probe cooperation: U.S. prosecutor

Britain's Prince Andrew has declined to cooperate with a U.S. investigation into possible co-conspirators of deceased financier and accused sex trafficker...
Reuters

Prince Andrew won't voluntarily cooperate in Epstein inquiry, prosecutor says

Prince Andrew won't voluntarily cooperate in Epstein inquiry, prosecutor saysPrince Andrew has “completely shut the door” on cooperating with US investigators in the Jeffrey Epstein case and they are now “considering” further...
WorldNews

