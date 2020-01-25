Global  

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Had Been Laying Low. That’s Over.

Monday, 9 March 2020
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seemed to be keeping a low profile. Then he detained senior members of the royal family and started an oil price war.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Saudi crackdown widens amid reports of further arrests of royals

Saudi crackdown widens amid reports of further arrests of royals 02:54

 No official comment by Saudi Arabia as reports say authorities broaden crackdown after detention of two senior royals.

Senior Saudi Royal Family Members Detained [Video]Senior Saudi Royal Family Members Detained

Three members of the Saudi Royal family have been detained by Saudi Arabian authorities. According to CNN, they're suspected of trying to oust Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The brother of Saudi..

Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35

Saudi crown prince responsible for journalist's murder, filmmaker believes [Video]Saudi crown prince responsible for journalist's murder, filmmaker believes

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bryan Fogel discusses his latest project,The Dissident which explores the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Fogel said he believes the Saudi Crown Prince was responsible for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17


Saudi- HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Ghana's President on National Day

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, March 05, 2020, SPA -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime...
MENAFN.com

Can Saudi Arabia Survive The Oil Price War It Started?

As the world watches an oil price war unfold between Russia, OPEC, and US shale, another major crisis is looming in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is facing...
OilPrice.com

shabbir_18

Shabbir khan RT @AJEnglish: THREAD Saudi Arabia has reportedly detained senior royals and officials in a crackdown seen as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Sa… 43 seconds ago

Hadidchi_Fan

Hadidchi🇮🇷✌🏻🇵🇸#DealOfTheCenturywilldie RT @PressTV: #Saudi crown prince wants to become king before #G20 Summit: Report #MBS https://t.co/76226aDkyh 5 minutes ago

faab64

(((Farhad))) A purge of royal princes is under way in Saudi Arabia, after the arrest of the royal family’s highest ranking dissi… https://t.co/BiWXsEMfeP 5 minutes ago

HappeningNow__

Happening Now THREAD Saudi Arabia has reportedly detained senior royals and officials in a crackdown seen as Crown Prince Mohamm… https://t.co/prYfHubIoB 5 minutes ago

normsaid

Norman Said RT @MiddleEastEye: A purge of royal princes is under way in Saudi Arabia, after the arrest of the royal family’s highest ranking dissident… 6 minutes ago

sincmd

Joseph Sincavage RT @nufced: Vladimir Putin dumps Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — to start a war on America’s shale oil industry https://t… 8 minutes ago

ecartxpertandy

Appok Infolabs New Tumblr post: "Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Had Been Laying Low. That’s Over." https://t.co/8WM55DBF2r IFTTT, Tec… https://t.co/PET4RPe1o3 10 minutes ago

Zeeshan70082433

Zeeshan Manzoor (Official) THREAD Saudi Arabia has reportedly detained senior royals and officials in a crackdown seen as Crown Prince Mohamm… https://t.co/Y1uOgMqGxl 11 minutes ago

