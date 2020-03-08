Global  

Saudi Oil Price Cut Is a Market Shock With Wide Tremors

NYTimes.com Monday, 9 March 2020
Oil producers in the United States and other nations brace for lower revenue, reduced investment and job losses as a global glut is compounded.
News video: Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled 01:22

 Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

'Crazy' Saudi oil price cuts to reignite all-out market share war with Russia

Asian oil traders are bracing for another round of hefty price falls on Monday in key benchmarks Brent and Dubai after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia...
IndiaTimes

Brent, WTI Futures Drop 20% Over Saudi Arabia-Russia Oil Price War Fears

Oil prices plunged more than 20% in chaotic market opening, with main crude benchmarks, Brent and WTI, trading below $35 a barrel amid fears of an all-out price...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •ReutersWorldNews

