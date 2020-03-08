Saudi Oil Price Cut Is a Market Shock With Wide Tremors

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.
Oil prices plunged more than 20% in chaotic market opening, with main crude benchmarks, Brent and WTI, trading below $35 a barrel amid fears of an all-out price... Eurasia Review Also reported by •Reuters •WorldNews
