U.S. Forces In South Korea And Italy Are Told To Stay Put As Coronavirus Spreads

NPR Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
There are some 45,000 Americans working at U.S. military installations in South Korea and Italy. Both nations have major coronavirus outbreaks and travel to and from them is being restricted.
News video: US Military On Coronavirus Spread: No Troops Will Travel To Italy, South Korea

US Military On Coronavirus Spread: No Troops Will Travel To Italy, South Korea 00:34

 Faced with coronavirus outbreaks across the globe, the US Army is now restricting travel to and from Italy and South Korea. According to Reuters, it will also prohibit ban troops from participating in US exercises, exchanges and visits in the most affected nations. The decision follows the...

New Coronavirus is impacting life on U.S. military bases in South Korea [Video]New Coronavirus is impacting life on U.S. military bases in South Korea

The new coronavirus is not yet here in Michigan. To understand what could happen here as it spreads in the United States, we can look to how our government is working to stop the spread to our service..

Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand [Video]Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand

Quarantined workers who returned from South Korea are having food delivered to them with buckets and ropes. The Thais had been working in the Far East country but were repatriated earlier this month..

Nigeria: Buhari Condoles With Iran, South Korea, Italy Over Coronavirus Epidemic

[This Day] Abuja -President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend sent messages of sympathy to President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Moon Jaae-in of South Korea and the...
allAfrica.com

Apple Restricts Employee Travel to South Korea and Italy, Two Countries Hit Hard by Coronavirus

Apple is no longer allowing its employees to travel to Italy or South Korea because of the coronavirus outbreak affecting those countries, reports...
MacRumours.com

