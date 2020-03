Watch VideoOn Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to combat price gouging of hand sanitizers amid the coronavirus outbreak : New York will make its own, with help from a Corrections Department agency.In a press conference, Cuomo introduced New York State Clean, a sanitizer that will be used in state facilities

Recent related news from verified sources New York State's New Hand Sanitizer Is Made By Prisoners Paid An Average 65 Cents An Hour New York's prison labor generates around $50 million in annual sales, mostly to local governments. [ more › ]

Gothamist 10 hours ago



The Verge 10 hours ago





