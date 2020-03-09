Global  

Stocks savaged, Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy, out of a global total of more than 113,000 in over 100 countries.
News video: All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads 02:59

 All of Italy under lockdown and tougher self-quarantine measures in Israel made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown [Video]Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown

A large crowd of Italians queued in the early hours of the morning in a supermarket in Rome on Tuesday (March 10), stocking up on supplies after a lockdown was announced in an unprecedented attempt to..

Italy in lockdown as coronavirus restrictions extended nationwide [Video]Italy in lockdown as coronavirus restrictions extended nationwide

Italy extended coronavirus travel restrictions previously limited to the country’s north to the whole country on Tuesday, with soldiers and police enforcing bans. Some 9,172 people have been infected..

Stocks savaged, Italy on lockdown as Covid-19 spreads

Italy Locks Down 14 Provinces Over Novel Coronavirus Fear

Italy Locks Down 14 Provinces Over Novel Coronavirus FearItaly is one of the countries hit the hardest by the novel coronavirus. To avoid further spreading of the virus, a lockdown has been announced in northern Italy....
