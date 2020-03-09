Coronavirus: Donald Trump proposes payroll tax cut
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his coronavirus task force will meet Senate and House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a possible payroll tax cut or relief that would provide a timely and effective response to coronavirus.
"We are seeing the Senate. We are going to meet House Republicans, Mitch McConnell,...
Upon arrival in Georgia on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted by congressman Doug Collins, who on Monday said that he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested..