Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Imran Khan extends Holi greetings to Hindus, gets abused by Muslims in Pakistan

Imran Khan extends Holi greetings to Hindus, gets abused by Muslims in Pakistan

DNA Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Khan was abused by radical Islamists of Pakistan who slammed him wishing the people who commit atrocities on Muslims in India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Imran Khan greets Hindus on Holi

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.
Hindu


Tweets about this

enterta48686499

entertainmentnews PM Imran Khan extends Holi wishes to Pakistani Hindu Community https://t.co/002Lm1AWKj via @Oyeyeah 17 hours ago

oyeyeahnews

oyeyeahnews PM Imran Khan extends #Holi wishes to Pakistani Hindu Community https://t.co/5CqWYsxNVh #news #hinducommunity 17 hours ago

PMC_Positive

_PMC_Official Imran Khan extends Holi greetings to Hindus https://t.co/G7gj370pj9 https://t.co/rPfPJqHzjn 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.