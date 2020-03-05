Global  

Indian Ocean Phenomenon Spells Climate Trouble For Australia

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 10 March 2020
New international research has found a worrying change in the Indian Ocean’s surface temperatures that puts southeast Australia on course for increasingly hot and dry conditions.

The work led by The Australian National University (ANU) and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes has a silver lining, helping to...
