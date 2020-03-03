Inside A Bernie Sanders Presidency – OpEd

US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been called many things by many people, but nobody has ever characterized the Senator as laid-back or relaxed. An outsider to the American political system would have to be forgiven for thinking that the senator, known for 8-hour filibusters and restless campaign...
2020 Democratic candidate Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in Michigan, which is the largest prize of the six states voting, said that he's taking coronavirus 'very seriously' and that he isn't shaking hands 'as much as' he used to.