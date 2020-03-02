Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > North Korea Fires Three Unidentified Rockets Into Eastern Sea

North Korea Fires Three Unidentified Rockets Into Eastern Sea

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
North Korea on Monday reportedly fired three unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea, according to South Korea’s military.

The military said in a statement that the short-range projectiles were fired around 7.36 a.m. local time (2236GMT) from the coastal town of Sondok, an area where Pyongyang has conducted many of its...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand

Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand 01:04

 Quarantined workers who returned from South Korea are having food delivered to them with buckets and ropes. The Thais had been working in the Far East country but were repatriated earlier this month after the coronavirus swept through the region. Footage taken today (March 9) from quarantine...

Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea fires unidentified projectiles into the sea

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea on Monday as it begins to resume weapons demonstrations after a months-long hiatus.
The Age

North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea on Monday as it begins to resume weapons demonstrations after a months-long hiatus that could...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smdailyjournal

San Mateo Daily Journal SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea… https://t.co/29QSNq95uH 36 minutes ago

Marquez98069963

Marquez RT @ABCPolitics: North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea’s military says. https://t.co/1… 50 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review North Korea Fires Three Unidentified Rockets Into Eastern Sea https://t.co/aQV1PJfMlz 54 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review North Korea Fires Three Unidentified Rockets Into Eastern Sea https://t.co/VkcG5jWOB1 https://t.co/PFRHOa7Roa 55 minutes ago

hizzle7

Lateef le Nigérian RT @Reuters: While the world scrambles to stop the spread of the coronavirus, North Korea has upped the ante in the sidelines, and fired of… 56 minutes ago

WorldWar2024

World War 3 #WorldWar3 RT @MailOnline: North Korea fires three missiles 125 miles off the coast of North Korea - its second weapons test in two days https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

notComey

NotComey RT @ThisWeekABC: North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea’s military says. https://t.co/h… 2 hours ago

ABCPolitics

ABC News Politics North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea’s military says. https://t.co/1GLDN2woPL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.