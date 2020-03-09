Global  

Black Monday: Oil Price Slump, Coronavirus Spark Market Meltdown

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
By Frank Kane

Financial markets around the world tumbled on Monday as investors took fright at the growing economic risks from the global coronavirus outbreak and the prospect of a prolonged decline in oil prices.

On Wall Street, the world’s biggest financial market, leading shares fell by 7 percent on opening, wiping...
News video: Coronavirus, Crash In Oil Prices Taking Toll On Financial Markets

Coronavirus, Crash In Oil Prices Taking Toll On Financial Markets 02:33

 CBS4's Bradley Blackburn is on Wall Street with the latest.

