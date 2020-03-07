Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > A Royal Purge: The Political Power Grab In Saudi Arabia – OpEd

A Royal Purge: The Political Power Grab In Saudi Arabia – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
(FPRI) — On March 7, 2020, Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MbS, as he is commonly referred to) detained and arrested former head of army intelligence Prince Nayef bin Ahmed, along with Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, purportedly in response to a potential coup...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Saudi crackdown: King Salman's brother and nephew detained

Saudi crackdown: King Salman's brother and nephew detained 04:29

 Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz are reportedly accused of treason.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears [Video]Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears

Saudi Arabia's shock decision to increase oil output after OPEC talks failed rattled markets reeling from virus effect.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News [Video]Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News

Crude oil prices fell 30%, the most since 1991, after Saudi Arabia started a price war with one time ally Russia. Saudi Arabia triggered the all-out price war after the OPEC deal collapsed. Russia..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia releases king's photos doing duty after purge over 'coup plot'

Saudi Arabia released images of King Salman carrying out his royal duties on Sunday, after a stunning purge of at least three princes including his brother and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Japan TodayReutersDeutsche Welle

Can Saudi Arabia Survive The Oil Price War It Started?

As the world watches an oil price war unfold between Russia, OPEC, and US shale, another major crisis is looming in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is facing...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewDeutsche Welle

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.