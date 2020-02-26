China's Hubei province starts 'health code' system to kick off travel
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () China's Hubei province said on Tuesday it will implement a "health code" mobile phone-based monitoring system to start allowing people to travel within the province, as it tries to resume normal activities after the coronavirus outbreak.
Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee and former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has claimed the coronavirus outbreak in the UK could reach similar levels to those seen in Hubei province, China,..
Mainland China, outside Hubei province, reported no new locally transmitted cases for the second straight day, as a senior Communist Party official warned... Reuters Also reported by •SBS •Mid-Day •Terra Daily •Reuters India
