Singapore charges visitors for coronavirus treatment after imported Indonesian cases

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Singapore has started charging visitors for coronavirus treatment, the city-state said as it reported three new imported infections, two of which involved Indonesians.
