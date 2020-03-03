Global  

News24.com | Italy lockdown | Countries scramble on coronavirus: WATCH the top world news videos for today

News24 Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads | Countries add new precautions against virus; here are the top world news videos. *WATCH.*
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed 02:22

 New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.

